Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”

A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like that over the past few years or so. As of this writing, they've announced a new Jeff Foxworthy show.

Now they're looking to include a new series in partnership with WWE Studios. This series will feature Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as they go on the quest to find lost WWE treasures.

Below is what A&E have released on this new series