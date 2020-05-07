WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 07, 2020
A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like that over the past few years or so. As of this writing, they've announced a new Jeff Foxworthy show.
Now they're looking to include a new series in partnership with WWE Studios. This series will feature Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as they go on the quest to find lost WWE treasures.
Below is what A&E have released on this new series
“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) A&E Network has greenlit the new series “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) in partnership with WWE Studios which takes viewers on the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.
Throughout history, WWE’s action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which is lost in attics, hidden in boxes or even claimed by competitors. Guided by McMahon and Levesque, the series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant’s custom boots, Vince McMahon’s cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker’s caskets and more. Over the course of ten one-hour episodes, WWE Superstars and Legends will give viewers a unique look into WWE history as they seek out the missing treasures that have left a lasting mark on pop culture.
“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network with Susan Levison and Ben Zierten serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.”