The Street Profits On Working With Paul Heyman And Advice He Gave Them

Angelo Dawkins: “He’s one of the guys who as soon as we got up there, he was like ‘ay, ya’ll be ya’ll. We brought you up here for a reason, ya’ll be ya’ll. Don’t do anything else, just be the Street Profits. Do what the Street Profits would usually do. This is just like NXT for you’. And we’re like ‘alright, cool!’ He gave us the keys and we ran with it. Everybody plays a hand in it, but it just essentially came down to ‘do what you normally do’ and they trusted us enough to be able to do it. And when we look back, honestly, any time we began to teeter and not really be like the Street Profits a little bit, he’d be like ‘woah, woah, woah! Remember, you’re the Street Profits, keep that same energy’. I think everyone plays a part in the things that we’ve done but at the end of the day it comes down to us putting on show in front of the camera and making everybody happy.”

Montez Ford: “Yeah, Paul’s that guy. He has a mind like any other. He knows exactly what works, what doesn’t work. He knows what things to carve, he just knows the ins and outs of everything, and if you didn’t already know, he’s the advocate for possibly, arguably, one of the greatest superstars of all-time in Brock Lesnar.”

During the interview, both talked about working with Heyman. It’s been reported that Heyman is high on the tag team and was a big supporter of bringing them up to the main roster from NXT to showcase their skills.

Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also advice that he gave the two.

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”

A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like that over the past few years or so.

Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal and professional lives.

WWE Hyping Edge and Randy Orton For RAW

WWE has announced that next Monday's RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and Edge. This would be their first appearances since WrestleMania.

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page Absent From AEW Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Concerns

You may have been wondering why Hangman Page and The Young Bucks have not been on AEW TV as of late, and the reason may not surprise you. They are still at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE Reportedly Have High Hopes For Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night's episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff who is a part of EVOLVE.

Triple H Sells Approximately $1 Million Of WWE Stock

A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks which amounts to Approximately $1 million.

WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 "The Last Ride of The Road Warriors" Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV

FOX Sports 1 To Air WWE WrestleMania III Recall Next Week

The FOX Sports 1 programming block for next Tuesday night will look take a look back at WWE WrestleMania III. There will be a WWE Network WrestleMania Rewind at 7PM EST. They will then air a WrestleMania III replay.

Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return

Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and not much more has been reported on as to why.

AEW Fined $10,000 By The Maryland State Athletic Commission

AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. It alleges that AEW violated multiple regulations.

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week's edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner is shown, in which they discuss their upcoming match.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite: *"The American Nightmare" Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week's broadcast: *"The Exalted One" Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-time-ever match will take place.

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week's pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will defend the titles.

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will defend the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Match

On this week's pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women's Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line against number-one contender Io Shirai.

AEW Dynamite: MJF To Return To Action Next Week, Will Also Compete At Double Or Nothing

On this week's live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week's broadcast.

Tony Khan Reveals Everyone Has Tested Negative for COVID-19

As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fans alike. Nobody tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Southern California Mourns The Loss of their KING! "SUPREME"

The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz nephew of Lester Perfors aka SUPREME.

WWE Joins “The Real Heroes Project” To Support Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is participating in "The Real Heroes Project" with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Moxley On The Advice Roddy Piper Gave Him

Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him. The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on the opponent, and don't worry about the crowd.

PHOTOS: Safety Measures For AEW Dynamite Revealed

The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook post on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 safety measures.