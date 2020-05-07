Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal and professional lives.

In the new book, Nikki revealed that Ronda Rousey joining WWE was a slap in the face.

"It was nothing against Ronda - it is thrilling that she is at WWE - but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the [Royal Rumble] main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement. It just didn't need to happen like that."

As Nikki finally officially retired from her pro wrestling career, and looking back she says she was glad to have her moment as a wrestler. Nikki also has found there's more to life than being a women's wrestler.

"I'm getting older now, and looking back at life in general, I've come to realize that health is first. There's so much more to life outside of wrestling. When I was younger, I wanted to die out there in the ring, but now I can recognize my wrestling career for what it's been - an incredible chapter of my life. Life-making, really."

Evolution was what served as the twins' goodbye. Nikki said that the event was worth the neck injury.

"That night was career-justifying. That night was worth breaking my neck for."

Below is a synopsis of the book