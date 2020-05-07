WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 07, 2020

This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir.  In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal and professional lives.

In the new book, Nikki revealed that Ronda Rousey joining WWE was a slap in the face.

"It was nothing against Ronda - it is thrilling that she is at WWE - but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the [Royal Rumble] main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement. It just didn't need to happen like that."

As Nikki finally officially retired from her pro wrestling career, and looking back she says she was glad to have her moment as a wrestler. Nikki also has found there's more to life than being a women's wrestler.

"I'm getting older now, and looking back at life in general, I've come to realize that health is first. There's so much more to life outside of wrestling. When I was younger, I wanted to die out there in the ring, but now I can recognize my wrestling career for what it's been - an incredible chapter of my life. Life-making, really."

Evolution was what served as the twins' goodbye. Nikki said that the event was worth the neck injury.

"That night was career-justifying. That night was worth breaking my neck for."

Below is a synopsis of the book

A raw, honest, and revealing co-memoir by Brie and Nikki Bella: twin sisters, WWE Hall of Fame inductees, and stars of the hit E! shows Total Bellas and Total Divas.

As twins, the Bellas have always competed. Legend has it that Nikki drop-kicked Brie in the womb so that she could make her grand entrance first. But the rest of the world often treated them as identical and even interchangeable, so they decided to do something about it.

After they made it into WWE, the Bellas accomplished so much together: bringing in young girls and women while building the Bella Army, helping the transition of female performers from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding companies like Birdiebee, Nicole + Brizee Beauty, and Bonita Bonita Wine.

Though their early journey began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times, these challenges “shined the diamond.” They resolved to be survivors and the heroes of their own stories, and to take control and responsibility for their lives. Eventually, they would come to show girls everywhere that they can do anything.

The Bellas may be identical twins—but as individuals, they have proven themselves Incomparable.

Tags: #wwe #the bella twins #nikki bella
https://wrestlr.me/63104/  

