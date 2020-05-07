WWE Reportedly Have High Hopes For Karrion Kross
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 07, 2020
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night’s episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff who is a part of EVOLVE.
WWE officials reportedly have liked Kross for a while according to sources by WrestleVotes on Twitter. He said the entrance was proof of that, and WWE have high hopes for him.
Last year WrestleVotes did state that interest was high for him, and that he'd get a big money deal. WWE went on and hired Kross and Timothy Thatcher in early February. Scarlett was signed last November.
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley even loved the entrance enough to comment on it.
“That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again. That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT”
