WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

Season 2 Episode 8

“The Last Ride of The Road Warriors”

Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV

DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2, lifts the veil on wrestling’s most controversial stories, and premiered on Tuesday, March 24th with a two-hour special episode on the tragic story of wrestling icon Chris Benoit. The next episode will tackle The Last Ride of The Road Warriors May 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The series, produced by VICE Studios, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00pm ET/PT.

This season, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, the most watched show in VICE TV’s history, ventures even deeper into wrestling’s shrouded past, revealing the brutal and often tragic consequences of a life lived in the squared circle. Wrestling icon and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho narrates the series.

Season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: wrestling superstar Chris Benoit’s double murder suicide that shocked the world; the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfirend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.

SEASON 2 EPISODE 8: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors”

Tuesday, May 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Chromecast.