FOX Sports 1 To Air WWE WrestleMania III Recall Next Week

There will be a WWE Network WrestleMania Rewind at 7PM EST. They will then air a WrestleMania III Recall at 8PM EST which will lead into WWE Backstage at 11PM EST.

The FOX Sports 1 programming block for next Tuesday night will look take a look back at WWE WrestleMania III.

Triple H Sells Approximately $1 Million Of WWE Stock

A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks which amounts to Approximately $1 million. The Ga[...] May 07 - A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks which amounts to Approximately $1 million. The Ga[...]

WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE [...] May 07 - Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV DARK SIDE OF THE [...]

Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return

Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and not much more has been reported on as to why the [...] May 07 - Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and not much more has been reported on as to why the [...]

AEW Fined $10,000 By The Maryland State Athletic Commission

AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. It alleges that AEW violated multiple reg[...] May 06 - AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. It alleges that AEW violated multiple reg[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner is shown, in which the[...] May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner is shown, in which the[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige[...] May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *”The Exalted One” Brodie Lee vs. Christophe[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *”The Exalted One” Brodie Lee vs. Christophe[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-time-ever match will take place in the form of what i[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-time-ever match will take place in the form of what i[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will defend [...] May 06 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will defend [...]

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will defend the All Elite Wrestling World Championship aga[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will defend the All Elite Wrestling World Championship aga[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Match

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line against number-one contender Io Shirai. The end of [...] May 06 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line against number-one contender Io Shirai. The end of [...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF To Return To Action Next Week, Will Also Compete At Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week’s broadcast, though it was not announced who [...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week’s broadcast, though it was not announced who [...]

Tony Khan Reveals Everyone Has Tested Negative for COVID-19

As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fans alike. Nobody tested positive for the Coronavi[...] May 06 - As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fans alike. Nobody tested positive for the Coronavi[...]

Southern California Mourns The Loss of their KING! "SUPREME"

The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz nephew of Lester Perfors aka SUPREME. I'm at a[...] May 06 - The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz nephew of Lester Perfors aka SUPREME. I'm at a[...]

WWE Joins “The Real Heroes Project” To Support Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronaviru[...] May 06 - WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronaviru[...]

Jon Moxley On The Advice Roddy Piper Gave Him

Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him. The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on the opponent, and don't worry about the crowd out [...] May 06 - Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him. The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on the opponent, and don't worry about the crowd out [...]

PHOTOS: Safety Measures For AEW Dynamite Revealed

The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook post on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 safety me[...] May 06 - The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook post on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 safety me[...]

The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt & Bayley To Appear On WWE's The Bump

A special edition of WWE's The Bump will be shown this Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. This episode will feature The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, and Bayley. Taker will be the[...] May 06 - A special edition of WWE's The Bump will be shown this Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. This episode will feature The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, and Bayley. Taker will be the[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode Preview

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show headliner is Matt Hardy making his in ring debut with AEW as he teams up with Ken[...] May 06 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show headliner is Matt Hardy making his in ring debut with AEW as he teams up with Ken[...]

Watch: Special Effects Artist Reveals Unused Mask Made For Eric Rowan

Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Erick Rowan but never saw the light of day. The[...] May 05 - Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Erick Rowan but never saw the light of day. The[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership In 27 Year History

Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in viewership. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average[...] May 05 - Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in viewership. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average[...]

Zack Ryder Reveals His Idea For New WWE Championship Was Turned Down

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching of the idea for the Internet Championship, which w[...] May 05 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching of the idea for the Internet Championship, which w[...]

Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly related to Fozzy as the description filed with the US[...] May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly related to Fozzy as the description filed with the US[...]