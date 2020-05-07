WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2020

Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return

Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and not much more has been reported on as to why the former Intercontinental Champion has not returned, until now.

In a recent interview with SuperLuchas.com, former WWE star Epico Colon revealed how close Carlito was to returning to WWE and why it hasn't happened.

“We talked with Vince, Michael Hayes was behind us and give Vince this signal: The OK signal. Sounds good. Sounds great. So we (Epico and Primo) said: “So let’s bring Carly (Carlito)!”

“But in all this process, 3 months happened and, politically, other people with power within WWE [interfered]. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he (HHH?) called Carly, he just offered him the money [on the level of a] development contract. Take it or leave it.”

“So Carlito said, ‘No. I don’t need the WWE, the WWE needs me’. “So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we have a great relationship with Vince.

“One day we were talking with the Director of Talent Relations (Mark Carrano). We asked him about Carly, but he told us that Vince has not given the ‘OK’ so we told him: ‘Let’s go to talk with Vince! He’s there!’

“He was afraid of that, but we said to him, ‘Yes! We have confidence with Vince.’ So we grabbed him by the arm and we go to Vince’s office. He’s on the phone and we asked him about Carlito and Carrano asks “What are we doing with Carlito?” And Vince made this signal (Thums up). Vince approved the idea, but after several weeks we realized that Carlito’s return to the company was no longer going to materialize.”

Source: SuperLuchas.com

May 07
Triple H Sells Approximately $1 Million Of WWE Stock
A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks [...]
May 07
WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring
Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May[...]
May 07
FOX Sports 1 To Air WWE WrestleMania III Recall Next Week
The FOX Sports 1 programming block for next Tuesday night will look take a look back at WWE WrestleMania III. There will be a WWE Network WrestleMani[...]
May 07
Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return
Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and[...]
May 06
AEW Fined $10,000 By The Maryland State Athletic Commission
AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between  Jon Moxley and  Kenny[...]
May 06
WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel[...]
May 06
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women&[...]
May 06
AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *&rdqu[...]
May 06
AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Announced For Double Or Nothing
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-tim[...]
May 06
WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line[...]
May 06
AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For Double Or Nothing
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will def[...]
May 06
WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Match
On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line ag[...]
May 06
AEW Dynamite: MJF To Return To Action Next Week, Will Also Compete At Double Or Nothing
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week&r[...]
May 06
Tony Khan Reveals Everyone Has Tested Negative for COVID-19
As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fa[...]
May 06
Southern California Mourns The Loss of their KING! "SUPREME"
The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz[...]
May 06
WWE Joins “The Real Heroes Project” To Support Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate heal[...]
May 06
Jon Moxley On The Advice Roddy Piper Gave Him
Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him.  The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on [...]
May 06
PHOTOS: Safety Measures For AEW Dynamite Revealed
The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from  Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook[...]
May 06
The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt & Bayley To Appear On WWE's The Bump
A special edition of WWE's The Bump will be shown this Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. This episode will feature The Und[...]
May 06
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode Preview
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show headliner is Matt Hardy making [...]
May 05
Watch: Special Effects Artist Reveals Unused Mask Made For Eric Rowan
Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Eric[...]
May 05
Monday's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership In 27 Year History
Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in[...]
May 05
Zack Ryder Reveals His Idea For New WWE Championship Was Turned Down
Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching [...]
May 05
Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks
AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly rel[...]
May 05
Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Raped Twice
In an interview with People.com, Nikki Bella discussed her new autobiography, titled 'Incomparable', in which she revealed that she was raped twice as[...]
