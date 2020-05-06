AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite:

*“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige.

*A promo featuring MJF is shown announcing that he will be returning to action next week. MJF is then interviewed at ringside by Tony Schiavone, where it is announced that at AEW Double or Nothing, MJF will face Jungle Boy.

*AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. Frankie Kazarian. Following the match, Moxley is attacked by Dark Order before “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee comes to the ring. Lee challenges Moxley to a title match at Double or Nothing, and Moxley accepts. Moxley is attacked again before Lee leaves with the title belt.

*A promo featuring Brandi Rhodes is shown in which she addresses Jake “The Snake” Roberts, telling him that she is AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and to keep her name out of his mouth.

*Lance Archer (with Jake “The Snake” Roberts) def. QT Marshall (with Brandi Rhodes). Following the match, Rhodes is attacked by Britt Baker before she is then pushed into the ring. Roberts then grabs a snake and puts it on Rhodes before briefly straddling her.

*Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (with Jake Hager) def. Kenny Omega & “Broken” Matt Hardy.