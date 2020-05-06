AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

The match was made official after Lee challenged Moxley to a title match after Moxley was attacked by Dark Order following his match against SCU member Frankie Kazarian. After Moxley accepted the challenge, he was attacked again, and afterward, Lee walked away with the title belt.

AEW Fined $10,000 By The Maryland State Athletic Commission

AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny[...] May 06 - AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel[...] May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women&[...] May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women&[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *&rdqu[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *&rdqu[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-tim[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, a first-tim[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line[...] May 06 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next weeks broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line[...]

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will def[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley will def[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Match

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line ag[...] May 06 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line ag[...]

AEW Dynamite: MJF To Return To Action Next Week, Will Also Compete At Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week&r[...] May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week&r[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Everyone Has Tested Negative for COVID-19

As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fa[...] May 06 - As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fa[...]

Southern California Mourns The Loss of their KING! "SUPREME"

The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz[...] May 06 - The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME! Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz[...]

WWE Joins “The Real Heroes Project” To Support Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate heal[...] May 06 - WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues. This project was made to recognize and celebrate heal[...]

Jon Moxley On The Advice Roddy Piper Gave Him

Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him. The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on [...] May 06 - Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him. The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on [...]

PHOTOS: Safety Measures For AEW Dynamite Revealed

The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook[...] May 06 - The local labor union group who's working tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook[...]

The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt & Bayley To Appear On WWE's The Bump

A special edition of WWE's The Bump will be shown this Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. This episode will feature The Und[...] May 06 - A special edition of WWE's The Bump will be shown this Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. This episode will feature The Und[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode Preview

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show headliner is Matt Hardy making [...] May 06 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show headliner is Matt Hardy making [...]

Watch: Special Effects Artist Reveals Unused Mask Made For Eric Rowan

Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Eric[...] May 05 - Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Eric[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership In 27 Year History

Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in[...] May 05 - Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in[...]

Zack Ryder Reveals His Idea For New WWE Championship Was Turned Down

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching [...] May 05 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching [...]

Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly rel[...] May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly rel[...]

Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Raped Twice

In an interview with People.com, Nikki Bella discussed her new autobiography, titled 'Incomparable', in which she revealed that she was raped twice as[...] May 05 - In an interview with People.com, Nikki Bella discussed her new autobiography, titled 'Incomparable', in which she revealed that she was raped twice as[...]

Watch: WWE Releases Trailer For "Undertaker: The Last Ride"

WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Undertaker: The Last Ride" series. The show will document The Undertaker is a way he's never been sh[...] May 05 - WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Undertaker: The Last Ride" series. The show will document The Undertaker is a way he's never been sh[...]

WWE Edits Out Roman Reigns From WrestleMania Footage On Monday's Raw

As seen on last night's WWE Raw broadcast, WWE edited out footage of Roman Reigns from the WrestleMania 31 main event. The show featured a countdown [...] May 05 - As seen on last night's WWE Raw broadcast, WWE edited out footage of Roman Reigns from the WrestleMania 31 main event. The show featured a countdown [...]

WWE Now Selling Superstar Face Masks For Charity

The wearing of face masks in public is set to become commonplace during the on-going coronavirus pandemic and WWE like many companies has been sure to[...] May 05 - The wearing of face masks in public is set to become commonplace during the on-going coronavirus pandemic and WWE like many companies has been sure to[...]