WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Match

Following the match, Rhea Ripley made her return to NXT to save Shirai from a post-match assault by Flair. Shirai tried to confront Ripley, but Ripley walked away. During a backstage interview moments later, Ripley appeared to challenge Flair to a rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship but was again confronted by Shirai. The two then engaged in a shoving match before they were separated by officials.

The end of the match resulted in Shirai emerge victorious; however, she won the match via disqualification after Flair hit her with a kendo stick, meaning that Flair is still NXT Women’s Champion.

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended, as Charlotte Flair put the title on the line against number-one contender Io Shirai.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

