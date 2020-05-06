AEW Dynamite: MJF To Return To Action Next Week, Will Also Compete At Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would officially be returning to action on next week’s broadcast, though it was not announced who he will be facing.

MJF himself made the announcement as part of a pre-recorded promo, in which he announced that he would be getting “back on his throne” next week.

MJF has been out of action for the past few weeks, alluding on his official Twitter page that he had been dealing with some type of injury; however, it was later revealed that his “injury” was all part of a storyline and that he wasn’t really hurt.

It was also announced as part of an interview with Tony Schiavone that AEW President Tony Khan has booked MJF to face Jungle Boy at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

