Tony Khan Reveals Everyone Has Tested Negative for COVID-19
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 06, 2020
As we shared earlier today, AEW were taking safety measures for the show tonight. Tony Khan took to social media and shared the good news to fellow fans alike.
Nobody tested positive for the Coronavirus aka COVID-19. IATSE 115 (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) reported that AEW provided all of the COVID-19 Rapid Tests for talents, stagehands, venue employees and other people to take before being allowed into Daily’s Place.
Khan posted the following
“#AEWDynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7CT! I’ve tested negative for COVID as have all wrestlers & staff here, we’re taking best precautions possible & it’ll be a great show with the debut of Matt Hardy teaming w/ Kenny Omega v. Jericho & Guevara, + @JonMoxley v. Kazarian!”
