Southern California Mourns The Loss of their KING! "SUPREME"
Posted By: Mike Reign on May 06, 2020
The wrestling world is rocked by the loss of one of the greatest king of the deathmatch wrestler known as SUPREME!
Below words from Joey "Kaos" Munoz nephew of Lester Perfors aka SUPREME.
I'm at a loss for words.
My uncle, My hero, My reason I have a life in Pro Wrestling Lester aka Supreme passed away this morning. My heart is dropped, broken, and numb. I'm at a real loss right now. 💔💔🥺
Words from WNS Live Reporter Mike Reign.
He was by far one of the best wrestlers in California's history. He played a crucial part in the greatest historical moments in the XPW vs ECW era!!!
The man gave us all of his heart and soul to the hundreds and thousands of fans around the world.
We are here for your family through this loss and you will be dearly missed!!!!
If you were a fan of his. We will remember him by...
WHAT'S HIS NAME.... #SUPREME 💔🙏😢
Rest In Paradise 5/30/1970 - 5/6/2020
From all of us at WNS we are sending our condolences to his family!
Please watch the attached video from
Inaugural Southern California Death Match Hall of Fame 2019
