WWE Joins “The Real Heroes Project” To Support Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is participating in “The Real Heroes Project” with 13 other pro sports leagues.

This project was made to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign will see pro athletes dedicate their ring gear and uniforms to to a special healthcare hero who's helping their community fight the virus.

WWE, ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WTA, plus Activision Blizzard and EA, for their esports events.

WWE's own John Cena placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to honor him, while Charlotte Flair put the name of Registered Nurse Jill Cardone on her ring gear.

Stephanie McMahon announced WWE’s involvement on Twitter and wrote...

“Incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign with 13 other sports leagues working together to honor the real heroes, the frontline healthcare workers fighting covid-19. #TheRealHeroes @Adweek @72andSunny @WWE”

Below is WWE's announcement post:

WWE Superstars unite with other professional sports stars in initiative honoring frontline healthcare workers John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Triple H are uniting with other sports stars to honor inspiring healthcare workers as part of “The Real Heroes Project.” WWE and 13 other professional sports leagues announced the launch of the collaborative initiative to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars were joined by the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and many other athletes in dedicating their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis. John Cena leaned on his “Never Give Up” motto and placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to pay homage to the healthcare worker’s selfless bravery.

Dr. Shannon, you are the real deal! Having men like you on the frontlines gives us all hope. On behalf of @WWE, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your appreciation to the healthcare heroes in your community by making your own “jersey” for these #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/WpQauKb86I — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2020

Show ❤️ this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Create your own “jersey” (and do it with Flair!!) in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on! 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/hawTXDmkQq — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 4, 2020