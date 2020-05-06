Jon Moxley On The Advice Roddy Piper Gave Him

Jon Moxley spoke with Sescoops in which Moxley revealed the advice that the late Roddy Piper gave him.

The Hot Rod told him to stay focused on the opponent, and don't worry about the crowd out there.

"You know Rowdy Roddy Piper told me once, I had a pretty good relationship with him. One time he came to like a Smackdown or something? I can’t remember exactly how he phrased it, but I was out there wrestling; I did something and I was just kind of soaking in the adulation of the crowd or playing to the crowd or something like that, you know? He came to the back and found me, he’s like ‘you went too much babyface’ or something. I can’t remember exactly [what he said] but he’s like ‘don’t even worry about them’ [the fans]. He’s like ‘you look at the guy’s shoes.’ Basically saying you stay focused on your opponent. You’re there to hurt him, kind of thing."

He also discussed Piper's entrance for WCW's Starrcade event in 96 where he was taking on Hollywood Hogan.