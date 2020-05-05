WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Watch: Special Effects Artist Reveals Unused Mask Made For Eric Rowan
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2020
Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Erick Rowan but never saw the light of day.
The mask was originally set to be the mask Rowan wore at WrestleMania 32.
