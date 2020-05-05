Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks.
The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly related to Fozzy as the description filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) reads:
"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live vocal performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances"
In addition, Jericho filed for "Grains and Greens" on Wednesday, April 29 which is something he an actor Kevin Smith use when they have done podcasts together. The description filed to the USPTO reads:
"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of video watchalongs and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing a web site featuring photographic, audio, video and prose presentations featuring video watchalongs and popular culture; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by means of radio, television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications, computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks"