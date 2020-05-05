Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of video watchalongs and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing a web site featuring photographic, audio, video and prose presentations featuring video watchalongs and popular culture; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by means of radio, television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications, computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks"

In addition, Jericho filed for "Grains and Greens" on Wednesday, April 29 which is something he an actor Kevin Smith use when they have done podcasts together. The description filed to the USPTO reads:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live vocal performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances"

The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly related to Fozzy as the description filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) reads:

Watch: Special Effects Artist Reveals Unused Mask Made For Eric Rowan

Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Eric[...] May 05 - Special effects artist Jason Baker revealed on his Twitter a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Eric[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership In 27 Year History

Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in[...] May 05 - Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE Raw, which featured all the build and hype towards Sunday's pay-per-view has plummeted once again in[...]

Zack Ryder Reveals His Idea For New WWE Championship Was Turned Down

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching [...] May 05 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder recently did a Q&A on his Instagram in which he talked about a number of topics including the pitching [...]

Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly rel[...] May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed for two trademarks. The first trademark filed was on Thursday, April 23 for "Kuarantine" which is seemingly rel[...]

Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Raped Twice

In an interview with People.com, Nikki Bella discussed her new autobiography, titled 'Incomparable', in which she revealed that she was raped twice as[...] May 05 - In an interview with People.com, Nikki Bella discussed her new autobiography, titled 'Incomparable', in which she revealed that she was raped twice as[...]

Watch: WWE Releases Trailer For "Undertaker: The Last Ride"

WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Undertaker: The Last Ride" series. The show will document The Undertaker is a way he's never been sh[...] May 05 - WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Undertaker: The Last Ride" series. The show will document The Undertaker is a way he's never been sh[...]

WWE Edits Out Roman Reigns From WrestleMania Footage On Monday's Raw

As seen on last night's WWE Raw broadcast, WWE edited out footage of Roman Reigns from the WrestleMania 31 main event. The show featured a countdown [...] May 05 - As seen on last night's WWE Raw broadcast, WWE edited out footage of Roman Reigns from the WrestleMania 31 main event. The show featured a countdown [...]

WWE Now Selling Superstar Face Masks For Charity

The wearing of face masks in public is set to become commonplace during the on-going coronavirus pandemic and WWE like many companies has been sure to[...] May 05 - The wearing of face masks in public is set to become commonplace during the on-going coronavirus pandemic and WWE like many companies has been sure to[...]

Watch: A Tour of WWE Headquarters In Stamford, CT

WWE posted the following video on YouTube from RAW, taking a look inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT prior to the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-v[...] May 05 - WWE posted the following video on YouTube from RAW, taking a look inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT prior to the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-v[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/04/2020)

The following are the results of the May 4th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s &[...] May 05 - The following are the results of the May 4th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s &[...]

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Announced for SmackDown

It was announced during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw that former friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will square off on Frida[...] May 04 - It was announced during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw that former friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will square off on Frida[...]

WWE Raw Results: Gauntlet Match for Men's MITB Ladder Match Spot

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Gauntlet Match to determine who would replace Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank L[...] May 04 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Gauntlet Match to determine who would replace Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank L[...]

Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon

WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...] May 04 - WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...]

ACH Explains Why He Called Jay Lethal An “Uncle Tom"

ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...] May 04 - ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...]

Matt Riddle On The Reports of Heat In WWE

Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...] May 04 - Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...]

Kazuchika Okada On Interest In NJPW Tag Division And Naming His Finisher

Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...] May 04 - Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...]

Update On How Long Kevin Owens Will Be Out Of In-Ring Action

As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...] May 04 - As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...]

Karl Anderson Says WWE Purposely Disregards Footage That Can Get Wrestlers Over

As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...] May 04 - As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...]

Watch: The Undertaker Roasts Booker T Via Video Link

The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...] May 04 - The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Won't Be Teaming Up Again

Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...] May 04 - Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...]

Cody Rhodes On The Age He's Thinking About Retiring & Who He'll Take Care Of First

Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...] May 04 - Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...]

John Cena Surprises 7 Year Old Suffering From Life Threatening Illness

John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...] May 03 - John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...]

Court Bauer Announces MLW Holding First Virtual Production

Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...] May 03 - Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...]

Ethan Page Comments On Impact Wrestling & How They're Handling Talent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...] May 03 - Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...]