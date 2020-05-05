WWE Edits Out Roman Reigns From WrestleMania Footage On Monday's Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2020
As seen on last night's WWE Raw broadcast, WWE edited out footage of Roman Reigns from the WrestleMania 31 main event.
The show featured a countdown segment looking back at the greatest WWE Money in the Bank moments, one of those moments, at #1 was Seth Rollins cash-in his MITB at during the WrestleMania WWE Championship match which Reigns went up against Brock Lesnar, except in the footage WWE put out 'The Big Dog' wasn't shown and it looked as if Lesnar was out there alone.
This comes off the back of recent news that Vince McMahon has reportedly instructed announcers and talent not to mention Roman Reigns on air since he pulled out of a scheduled WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg days before the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is currently no timetable for Reigns' return and given there is no vaccine against the virus nobody knows when he will be back.
