EA Sports Rumored To Be Working On WWE Games

Following the disaster that was WWE 2K20, 2K recently announced last month that they have no plans of releasing WWE 2K21 this year, but instead will focus on the production WWE 2K22.

It could very well be that WWE 2K22 will be the last WWE game for 2K as WWE have seemingly gone into partnership with EA Sports.

EA is currently advertising for an assistant producer with knowledge of WWE

The requirements for the role are as follows:

– Edit/check/test/tune the team and player data in WWE and in game on a constant basis.

– Bug and WWE feedback management

– WWE or football data editing experience