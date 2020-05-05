3. Seth Rollins sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

2. A.J. Styles won the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to claim the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The following are the results of the May 4th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/04/2020)

The following are the results of the May 4th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s &[...] May 05 - The following are the results of the May 4th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka and Shayna Baszler ejected Nia Jax from MVP’s &[...]

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Announced for SmackDown

It was announced during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw that former friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will square off on Frida[...] May 04 - It was announced during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw that former friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will square off on Frida[...]

WWE Raw Results: Gauntlet Match for Men's MITB Ladder Match Spot

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Gauntlet Match to determine who would replace Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank L[...] May 04 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Gauntlet Match to determine who would replace Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank L[...]

Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon

WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...] May 04 - WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...]

ACH Explains Why He Called Jay Lethal An “Uncle Tom"

ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...] May 04 - ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...]

Matt Riddle On The Reports of Heat In WWE

Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...] May 04 - Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...]

Kazuchika Okada On Interest In NJPW Tag Division And Naming His Finisher

Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...] May 04 - Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...]

Update On How Long Kevin Owens Will Be Out Of In-Ring Action

As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...] May 04 - As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...]

Karl Anderson Says WWE Purposely Disregards Footage That Can Get Wrestlers Over

As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...] May 04 - As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...]

Watch: The Undertaker Roasts Booker T Via Video Link

The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...] May 04 - The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Won't Be Teaming Up Again

Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...] May 04 - Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...]

Cody Rhodes On The Age He's Thinking About Retiring & Who He'll Take Care Of First

Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...] May 04 - Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...]

John Cena Surprises 7 Year Old Suffering From Life Threatening Illness

John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...] May 03 - John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...]

Court Bauer Announces MLW Holding First Virtual Production

Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...] May 03 - Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...]

Ethan Page Comments On Impact Wrestling & How They're Handling Talent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...] May 03 - Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...]

Natalya Honors Her Grandfather Stu Hart

Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories a[...] May 03 - Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories a[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Why Fans Boo John Cena & If WWE Felt He Was Injury Prone

During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your compa[...] May 03 - During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your compa[...]

Dean Malenko Talks About The Passings Of Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit

Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of W[...] May 03 - Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of W[...]

WWE Creative Reportedly Undecided On Plans For Jey Uso

The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears[...] May 03 - The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears[...]

Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps

WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts[...] May 03 - WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts[...]

SmackDown Mystery Hacker To Plan Something At Money In The Bank

The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank [...] May 03 - The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank [...]

Got Discord? - So Do We, Come and Join WrestlingNewsSource.com!

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...] May 03 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]

Jim Ross Discusses The Infamous Dr. Heiney Segment

Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment whic[...] May 03 - Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment whic[...]

Watch: Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video

Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impers[...] May 03 - Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impers[...]