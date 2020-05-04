WWE Raw Results: Gauntlet Match for Men's MITB Ladder Match Spot

Bobby Lashley, Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Austin Theory all competed in this match, but it was the returning A.J. Styles who emerged victorious, as the former two-time WWE Champion defeated Humberto Carrillo in the final match of the gauntlet to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Match.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Gauntlet Match to determine who would replace Apollo Crews in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon

WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if at all. Crews got pulled from Money in the B[...] May 04 - WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if at all. Crews got pulled from Money in the B[...]

ACH Explains Why He Called Jay Lethal An “Uncle Tom"

ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. ACH admitted he said this out of anger, and then [...] May 04 - ACH (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. ACH admitted he said this out of anger, and then [...]

Matt Riddle On The Reports of Heat In WWE

Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he stated he does not have heat with anybody in WWE [...] May 04 - Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he stated he does not have heat with anybody in WWE [...]

Kazuchika Okada On Interest In NJPW Tag Division And Naming His Finisher

Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with Will Ospreay. On his interest in the NJPW [...] May 04 - Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with Will Ospreay. On his interest in the NJPW [...]

Update On How Long Kevin Owens Will Be Out Of In-Ring Action

As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36 last month and this is why he hasn't bee[...] May 04 - As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36 last month and this is why he hasn't bee[...]

Karl Anderson Says WWE Purposely Disregards Footage That Can Get Wrestlers Over

As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company months ago. Anderson seems ready to vent some of his [...] May 04 - As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company months ago. Anderson seems ready to vent some of his [...]

Watch: The Undertaker Roasts Booker T Via Video Link

The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a story involving Booker and a “Red Bull incide[...] May 04 - The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a story involving Booker and a “Red Bull incide[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Won't Be Teaming Up Again

Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released due to recent WWE budget cuts due to the impact of [...] May 04 - Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released due to recent WWE budget cuts due to the impact of [...]

Cody Rhodes On The Age He's Thinking About Retiring & Who He'll Take Care Of First

Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer. The finals will be taking place on May 23 at [...] May 04 - Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer. The finals will be taking place on May 23 at [...]

John Cena Surprises 7 Year Old Suffering From Life Threatening Illness

John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is currently batting Wilms tumor, a type of childhood[...] May 03 - John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is currently batting Wilms tumor, a type of childhood[...]

Court Bauer Announces MLW Holding First Virtual Production

Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW is producing its first virtual production due to C[...] May 03 - Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW is producing its first virtual production due to C[...]

Ethan Page Comments On Impact Wrestling & How They're Handling Talent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the three cancelled events, and didn't even need to lea[...] May 03 - Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the three cancelled events, and didn't even need to lea[...]

Natalya Honors Her Grandfather Stu Hart

Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the s[...] May 03 - Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the s[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Why Fans Boo John Cena & If WWE Felt He Was Injury Prone

During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your company. WWE actually ran an article on Cena's biggest [...] May 03 - During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your company. WWE actually ran an article on Cena's biggest [...]

Dean Malenko Talks About The Passings Of Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit

Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of WCW with fellow stars Chris Jericho, and the late E[...] May 03 - Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of WCW with fellow stars Chris Jericho, and the late E[...]

WWE Creative Reportedly Undecided On Plans For Jey Uso

The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears WWE's creative team are undecided on plans for Je[...] May 03 - The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears WWE's creative team are undecided on plans for Je[...]

Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps

WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars. WWE confirme[...] May 03 - WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars. WWE confirme[...]

SmackDown Mystery Hacker To Plan Something At Money In The Bank

The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV. If you look closely at the video, the [...] May 03 - The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV. If you look closely at the video, the [...]

Jim Ross Discusses The Infamous Dr. Heiney Segment

Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment which J.R. revealed upset his late wife Jan Ross. On [...] May 03 - Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment which J.R. revealed upset his late wife Jan Ross. On [...]

Watch: Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video

Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impersonates Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambros[...] May 03 - Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impersonates Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambros[...]

AEW's Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend NXT Star Adam Cole

Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distance relationship: "So, because we’re[...] May 03 - Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distance relationship: "So, because we’re[...]

Mike Kanellis Discusses Differences Working Under Vince McMahon & Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between working under Vince McMahon and Triple H. [...] May 03 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between working under Vince McMahon and Triple H. [...]