Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 04, 2020
WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if at all.
Crews got pulled from Money in the Bank as we reported due to a storyline injury he suffered in a match against Andrade.
People within WWE are reportedly trying to convince Vince McMahon that more should be done with Apollo Crews, which is why we've seen him appear on WWE TV more often recently.
Below is what a source told WrestlingNews.co, but as usual take this as a rumor for now.
“They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to Raw."
