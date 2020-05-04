WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

.. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 04, 2020

Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon

WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if at all. 

Crews got pulled from Money in the Bank as we reported due to a storyline injury he suffered in a match against Andrade.

People within WWE are reportedly trying to convince Vince McMahon that more should be done with Apollo Crews, which is why we've seen him appear on WWE TV more often recently.

Below is what a source told WrestlingNews.co, but as usual take this as a rumor for now.

“They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to Raw."

Source: WrestlingNews.co

Tags: #wwe #apollo crews
https://wrestlr.me/63067/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 04
Apollo Crews Reportedly To Turn Heel Soon
WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...]
May 04 - WrestlingNews.co are reporting that WWE may have plans to turn Apollo Crews heel very soon, but time will tell when this plan goes into action or if a[...]
May 04
ACH Explains Why He Called Jay Lethal An “Uncle Tom"
ACH  (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...]
May 04 - ACH  (Albert Christian Hardie Jr) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal. [...]
May 04
Matt Riddle On The Reports of Heat In WWE
Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...]
May 04 - Matt Riddle spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed the rumors going around that he has heat in WWE by others backstage. After much discussion online, he[...]
May 04
Kazuchika Okada On Interest In NJPW Tag Division And Naming His Finisher
 Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...]
May 04 -  Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW to discuss how he named his finisher, what he thinks about the NJPW tag division, and whether he would team with[...]
May 04
Update On How Long Kevin Owens Will Be Out Of In-Ring Action
As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...]
May 04 - As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestl[...]
May 04
Karl Anderson Says WWE Purposely Disregards Footage That Can Get Wrestlers Over
As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...]
May 04 - As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company mont[...]

May 04
Watch: The Undertaker Roasts Booker T Via Video Link
The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...]
May 04 - The latest episode of the “Roast of Booker T” has been released online. In this episode, The Undertaker roasts Booker T. Taker teased a s[...]
May 04
Recently Released WWE Superstars Won't Be Teaming Up Again
Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...]
May 04 - Last month, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were both released by WWE after spending a good portion of their career with the company. Both were released d[...]
May 04
Cody Rhodes On The Age He's Thinking About Retiring & Who He'll Take Care Of First
Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...]
May 04 - Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer.[...]
May 03
John Cena Surprises 7 Year Old Suffering From Life Threatening Illness
 John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...]
May 03 -  John Cena surprised a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise. According to the article by WFLA, David is [...]
May 03
Court Bauer Announces MLW Holding First Virtual Production
 Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...]
May 03 -  Court Bauer announced news yesterday that MLW will be holding their very first virtual production. Bauer shared that this weekend MLW [...]

May 03
Ethan Page Comments On Impact Wrestling & How They're Handling Talent During Coronavirus Pandemic
Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...]
May 03 - Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the t[...]
May 03
Natalya Honors Her Grandfather Stu Hart
 Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories a[...]
May 03 -  Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories a[...]
May 03
Jim Ross Discusses Why Fans Boo John Cena & If WWE Felt He Was Injury Prone
During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your compa[...]
May 03 - During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your compa[...]
May 03
Dean Malenko Talks About The Passings Of Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit
 Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of W[...]
May 03 -  Dean Malenko was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcasr. He talked about a multitude of topics during his interview, including walking out of W[...]
May 03
WWE Creative Reportedly Undecided On Plans For Jey Uso
The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months.  At this time it appears[...]
May 03 - The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months.  At this time it appears[...]
May 03
Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps
WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts[...]
May 03 - WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts[...]
May 03
SmackDown Mystery Hacker To Plan Something At Money In The Bank
The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank [...]
May 03 - The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank [...]
May 03
Got Discord? - So Do We, Come and Join WrestlingNewsSource.com!
WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 03 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 03
Jim Ross Discusses The Infamous Dr. Heiney Segment
Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment whic[...]
May 03 - Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment whic[...]
May 03
Watch: Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video
Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impers[...]
May 03 - Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impers[...]
May 03
AEW's Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend NXT Star Adam Cole
Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distan[...]
May 03 - Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distan[...]
May 03
Mike Kanellis Discusses Differences Working Under Vince McMahon & Triple H
Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between [...]
May 03 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between [...]
May 03
Tony Khan Clarifies His Role Within AEW
As we posted before, it was stated Tony Khan wrote around four episodes of AEW Dynamite with Cody also helping out as needed with the program. With al[...]
May 03 - As we posted before, it was stated Tony Khan wrote around four episodes of AEW Dynamite with Cody also helping out as needed with the program. With al[...]
May 03
David Schultz On Hulk Hogan And Jerry Lawler
“Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview sinc[...]
May 03 - “Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview sinc[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π