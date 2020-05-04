WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
ACH Explains Why He Called Jay Lethal An “Uncle Tom"
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 04, 2020
ACH (real name Jordan Myles) was on The Submission Squad radio show to discuss his “Uncle Tom” comments directed at Jay Lethal.
ACH admitted he said this out of anger, and then he touched on a backstage incident with Lethal during his time in ROH.
"When I got into ROH, I was excited to be sharing a locker room with Lethal. I’m in a locker room with another African-American who is very well respected, it’s another guy I can learn from. I was excited about that. I feel like I didn’t get that love. I felt like I got a lot of the shaft. The day that he slapped me was the day I was like, ‘Yeah, never.’ I still feel like he was trying to punk me in front of everybody. There was this idea that if you put your hands on me, I wouldn’t fight back. I guess that was what he was trying to prove, like I’m a punk.
The thing between him and I, with me calling him an Uncle Tom, maybe I should have not called him that. I should have used something else. But I was angry and upset. At the time, I felt like he was an Uncle Tom. Now, I can call him something different, but I was upset. People have to understand the relationship between him and I. He put his hands on me, it was personal. I held a lot of resentment for him for that."