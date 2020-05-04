WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On How Long Kevin Owens Will Be Out Of In-Ring Action
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2020
As previously reported, Kevin Owens revealed that he is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained during his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36 last month and this is why he hasn't been seen on television since the Raw after WrestleMania.
In an update, it appears his injury shouldn't keep him on the sideline for too long.
F4WOnline is reporting that he suffered a swollen ankle following his WrestleMania match but it doesn't appear much more than that and he should be back in the ring in a couple of weeks after the Money In The Bank 2020 pay-per-view.
May 03
Natalya Honors Her Grandfather Stu Hart Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter. She went on to share several photos, and even some stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the s[...]
May 03
Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars. WWE confirme[...]
May 03
Jim Ross Discusses The Infamous Dr. Heiney Segment Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment which J.R. revealed upset his late wife Jan Ross. On [...]
May 03
Tony Khan Clarifies His Role Within AEW As we posted before, it was stated Tony Khan wrote around four episodes of AEW Dynamite with Cody also helping out as needed with the program. With all the buzz on social media, Tony Khan took to Twit[...]
May 03
David Schultz On Hulk Hogan And Jerry Lawler “Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview since appearing on VICE TV’s hit show Dark Side [...]
May 02
Kevin Owens Says He Injured His Ankle An article by RDS in Quebec revealed the news in an interview with Pierre Houde on Et Le But. He said that he believes he is suffering from a sprain or slight fracture of the ankle. This injury happe[...]
