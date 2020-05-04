Karl Anderson Says WWE Purposely Disregards Footage That Can Get Wrestlers Over
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2020
As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a couple of weeks ago after requesting their release from the company months ago.
Anderson seems ready to vent some of his frustrations about his time in WWE. Responding to a tweet that Dolph Ziggler put out asking his followers asking them to share the clip of him and Sonya Deville from last week’s SmackDown, as WWE didn’t post it, Anderson responded:
"They’ll conveniently leave out lots of things that’ll get you more over.."
