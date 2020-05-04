Cody Rhodes On The Age He's Thinking About Retiring & Who He'll Take Care Of First

Cody Rhodes was a part of a sit-down interview with Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer. The finals will be taking place on May 23 at Double Or Nothing.

Cody says that he wants to wrestle until he is 40, but doesn't know if that will be accurate or not. He's turning 35 in June. He also explained he is always trying to be a better wrestler than he was the day before.

"Every day since I started, which is really 15 years old. Since I started, I've tried to be a better wrestler the next day. So, I'm going to be 35 in June. And I said I'm only going to do this until I'm 40 years old. I don't know if that's accurate. It's rarely ever in wrestling. But, that's what I said."

Cody said that he wants to take care of Brandi and her mother, and wishes to ensure they never have to work a day in their lives. Those two are the motivation, and he wants them to know that he took care of them by working in the pro wrestling business.