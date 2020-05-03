Ethan Page Comments On Impact Wrestling & How They're Handling Talent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ethan Page revealed how Impact Wrestling are handling talent during this coronavirus pandemic, and he actually stated that they've been paid for the three cancelled events, and didn't even need to leave their houses.

"Personally, I have nothing but good things to say during this entire thing. We had three events cancelled that we got paid for and we didn't even have to leave the house. In my contract it says if I don't perform, I don't get paid. But I didn't perform and they still paid me. That just shows a different character than most companies in this situation and I'll be happy to pay that forward, maybe even just telling you how good they're treating us might be able to help them out."

He also stated that during this pandemic world wide, you are seeing people's true colors. Page H has nothing but great things to say Scott D'Amore.

"Last week we did end up filming something for Impact that we got a full day's pay for and it probably took 2-3 hours out of my day. So, they're going out of the way to make sure that the people are still doing work for them are still being taken care of. It's almost a work from home situation. We're stuck in Canada but we're a big part of the show as tag champions and they're making sure that we're still able to be a big part of the show."

Alongside working for Impact, he runs his own wrestling promotion, Alpha-1 Wrestling. He had been asked when he would think shows would start up.

"It's up in the air and honestly, I try to stay out of the news as much as possible. Things change so much that you're not really getting a proper reading of the situation. So I'm just waiting to get a tap on the shoulder where I'm told it's okay to go back outside," As far as Alpha-1 goes, I'm just waiting to hear some kinda legal change where we can have large groups of people in one area, even if it's just 200. I'll keep the limit down and still provide wrestling for my hometown. That was a big creative outlet for me that got taken away and I can't wait to go back to it."

Ethan Page also revealed that due to this, he's been spending a lot of time with his family which includes his daughter. A lot of talent are also spending their time on social media a lot more, and Page revealed his numbers boosted.