Natalya Honors Her Grandfather Stu Hart

Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter.

She went on to share several photos, and even some stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the stories she shared was how Stu was a coach for a women's baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta.

Stu Hart was trained in catch wrestling in his younger years by other boys, and Stu said that his head would turn blue when the boys were done with him.

During Stu's time in the Navy was it then he was introduced to pro wrestling which was 1946. A year later, Stu went on to join the NWA as a booker and wrestler. Some people may know him from when he started up Stampede Wrestling. Many wrestlers would start there, and would later become successful names elsewhere.

Happy birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer and the patriarch of the Hart family, Stu Hart🖤 My grandfather taught us how to be tough as nails and Dungeon Strong🖤 pic.twitter.com/3isOffnJrf — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

Bret and Owen in deep discussion while Stu waves his cowboy hat during the Calgary Stampede Parade🖤🤠 pic.twitter.com/jkrxdOTyXj — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

My grandfather always encouraged and pushed for women in sports. Here’s a rare photo of Stu in 1938, coaching a women’s baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta. #StuHart 🎂 (thanks for sharing this photo with me @StomperGouldie 🙏) pic.twitter.com/A7zDtYyMek — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020