Jim Ross Discusses Why Fans Boo John Cena & If WWE Felt He Was Injury Prone

During the Grillin' JR Podcast, Jim Ross discussed Cena's injury in 2007, and how you handle a big injury to a major star of your company. WWE actually ran an article on Cena's biggest triumphs over injury which can be read here

Cena was expected to be out for a year due to the 2007 injury, but he returned 4 months later during the 2008 Royal Rumble and he won.

On Cena's injury in 2007

"Next man up. It's the only option you have, you can't wave your hands on it. It hurt, your top merchandise seller, your top draw, the face of the company at that time. It hurts. We had to persevere, you have to do a show every Monday night, it was a bad deal but you have to work through it. It was an adjustment and we had to regroup and sometimes that's a good thing because it gives somebody an opportunity that they might not have. Are you ready to step up when somebody ahead of you on the roster goes down? Are you prepared mentally to assume that role? It's the inevitability of this business, for those that say it's fake, it's amazing how fake these injuries are because these guys are having surgeries for no reason I guess."

He talked about Cena's constant motivation to come back from injury for that year's WrestleMania

"What I remember about that night, when he was introduced, the ovation was defining. There was no booing, there was no gimmick booing for attention. The ovation was real, organic and natural. People were not tired of seeing John Cena. I still think the booing is what they think they are expected to do, cause they are getting recognized and noticed for it. The only other time I can remember something like that was Triple H's return and I think there was a time Austin came back the crowd went crazy. It was very impressive and we were so glad to see him back."

And finally, JR discussed what Vince saw in John Cena not to label him as injury prone.