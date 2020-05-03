Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps

WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars.

WWE confirmed on Friday that both matches will take place simultaneously. The idea is that the cameras will switch back and forth between both matches, and there will be some interaction between the men and women.

Lacey Evans on Twitter said there will plenty of booby traps set up as obstacles for the other participants in the women’s ladder match. This likely could be the same way for men's ladder match too.

“PHASE 3…. GET INSIDE @wwe Headquarters and set BOOBYTRAPS. Lots and lots of BOOBYTRAPS. 😈💣💥#MITB #WorkSmarterNotHarder #LikeALady #WeCanDoIt💪 #ClassyChampion #GoodLuckChicken #Sassy #SassySouthernBelle”