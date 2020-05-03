SmackDown Mystery Hacker To Plan Something At Money In The Bank

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 03 - The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears WWE's creative team are undecided on plans for Je[...]
May 03
May 03 - The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV. If you look closely at the video, the [...]
May 03
May 03 - Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impersonates Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambros[...]
May 03 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between working under Vince McMahon and Triple H. [...]
May 03
May 03
May 03 - Rey Mysterio's contract is reportedly going to be expiring later this year. It's set to expire in October, according to Fightful. The report states that he has an "out clause" at the 18 month mark.&nb[...]
May 03 - Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll was the guest on the ROHStrong podcast recently. He discussed about having ROH's best interests at heart among other things. On having best interests at heart for R[...]
May 02
May 02 - Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages from the 2000s during the final years of WCW. The c[...]
May 02 - Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. According to Kris Tapley, Lynch is involved in an upc[...]
May 02 - On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV. Anderson mentioned how highly he thinks of[...]
May 02 - WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” will be airing next Sunday after the Money In The B[...]
May 02 - Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He had stated he wanted it to be Brock Lesnar. Jeff sa[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May[...]
May 02
May 02 - Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting. "Yeah, he's actually been ve[...]
May 02
