The coordinates shown in the search bar in the video are for the Performance Center in Orlando, so it makes sense this hacker has plans for the PPV since WWE pre-taped the event there.

We may see this story unfold even further during the Money In The Bank, so stay tuned! Below is the video.

If you look closely at the video, the hacker is seen punching in a code on a cell phone and the code is 05-10-20. That is the date for the Money In The Bank PPV.

The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Creative Reportedly Undecided On Plans For Jey Uso

The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears WWE's creative team are undecided on plans for Je[...] May 03 - The recent news broke this week that Jimmy Uso suffered an ankle injury, and so will be on the sidelines for 6-9 months. At this time it appears WWE's creative team are undecided on plans for Je[...]

Money In The Bank Match To Include Booby Traps

WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars. WWE confirme[...] May 03 - WWE creative were told by Vince to come up with out of the box ideas, and that nothing is off limits. We may expect to see some crazy ideas and stunts being done by WWE superstars. WWE confirme[...]

SmackDown Mystery Hacker To Plan Something At Money In The Bank

The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV. If you look closely at the video, the [...] May 03 - The mysterious hacker who keeps sending out cryptic messages on WWE's SmackDown brand seems like they're planning something for the Money In The Bank PPV. If you look closely at the video, the [...]

Got Discord? - So Do We, Come and Join WrestlingNewsSource.com!

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...] May 03 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...]

Jim Ross Discusses The Infamous Dr. Heiney Segment

Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment which J.R. revealed upset his late wife Jan Ross. On [...] May 03 - Jim Ross was recently interviewed on the latest 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast in which he discussed Vince McMahon and the infamous Dr. Heiney segment which J.R. revealed upset his late wife Jan Ross. On [...]

Watch: Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video

Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impersonates Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambros[...] May 03 - Carmella has been using her time in lockdown productively by doing impersonations of various WWE Superstars. In her latest Instagram video, she impersonates Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambros[...]

AEW's Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend NXT Star Adam Cole

Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distance relationship: "So, because we’re[...] May 03 - Britt Baker revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet how she met her boyfriend WWE NXT star Adam Cole. She talked about having a long-distance relationship: "So, because we’re[...]

Mike Kanellis Discusses Differences Working Under Vince McMahon & Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between working under Vince McMahon and Triple H. [...] May 03 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, who was recently released by WWE was interviewed by Fightful recently in which he revealed the difference between working under Vince McMahon and Triple H. [...]

Tony Khan Clarifies His Role Within AEW

As we posted before, it was stated Tony Khan wrote around four episodes of AEW Dynamite with Cody also helping out as needed with the program. With all the buzz on social media, Tony Khan took to Twit[...] May 03 - As we posted before, it was stated Tony Khan wrote around four episodes of AEW Dynamite with Cody also helping out as needed with the program. With all the buzz on social media, Tony Khan took to Twit[...]

David Schultz On Hulk Hogan And Jerry Lawler

“Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview since appearing on VICE TV’s hit show Dark Side [...] May 03 - “Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview since appearing on VICE TV’s hit show Dark Side [...]

Big E On Wanting To Bring "Mail Man" Gimmick To WWE

Big E appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week. He revealed that when he first signed for WWE, he wanted to bring a ‘mailman’ gimmick to the FCW developmental territory. The trainers at[...] May 03 - Big E appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week. He revealed that when he first signed for WWE, he wanted to bring a ‘mailman’ gimmick to the FCW developmental territory. The trainers at[...]

Rey Mysterio's WWE Contract Expiring Later This Year

Rey Mysterio's contract is reportedly going to be expiring later this year. It's set to expire in October, according to Fightful. The report states that he has an "out clause" at the 18 month mark.&nb[...] May 03 - Rey Mysterio's contract is reportedly going to be expiring later this year. It's set to expire in October, according to Fightful. The report states that he has an "out clause" at the 18 month mark.&nb[...]

Marty Scurll On Having ROH’s Best Interests At Heart

Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll was the guest on the ROHStrong podcast recently. He discussed about having ROH's best interests at heart among other things. On having best interests at heart for R[...] May 03 - Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll was the guest on the ROHStrong podcast recently. He discussed about having ROH's best interests at heart among other things. On having best interests at heart for R[...]

Kevin Owens Says He Injured His Ankle

An article by RDS in Quebec revealed the news in an interview with Pierre Houde on Et Le But. He said that he believes he is suffering from a sprain or slight fracture of the ankle. This injury happe[...] May 02 - An article by RDS in Quebec revealed the news in an interview with Pierre Houde on Et Le But. He said that he believes he is suffering from a sprain or slight fracture of the ankle. This injury happe[...]

Stephanie Bellars Claims That Randy Savage Told Her What Happened With Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages from the 2000s during the final years of WCW. The c[...] May 02 - Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages from the 2000s during the final years of WCW. The c[...]

RUMOR: Becky Lynch To Be In An Upcoming Marvel Movie?

Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. According to Kris Tapley, Lynch is involved in an upc[...] May 02 - Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. According to Kris Tapley, Lynch is involved in an upc[...]

Arn Anderson On Dolph Ziggler Butting Heads With WWE Management

On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV. Anderson mentioned how highly he thinks of[...] May 02 - On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV. Anderson mentioned how highly he thinks of[...]

The Undertaker's "Last Ride" Documentary Episodic Series Airing Next Sunday

WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” will be airing next Sunday after the Money In The B[...] May 02 - WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” will be airing next Sunday after the Money In The B[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Is The Reason Why WWE Stopped Airing Old Archives On TV

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and FOX. The report says that re-airing old arch[...] May 02 - Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and FOX. The report says that re-airing old arch[...]

Jeff Hardy Wants His Retirement Match To Be With Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He had stated he wanted it to be Brock Lesnar. Jeff sa[...] May 02 - Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He had stated he wanted it to be Brock Lesnar. Jeff sa[...]

Lance Archer Is AEW’s Wrestler Of The Week

AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning that match, he now will face Cody in the tourname[...] May 02 - AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning that match, he now will face Cody in the tourname[...]

SmackDown Tag Title Match Announced For Money In The Bank

WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May[...] May 02 - WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May[...]

Happy 48th Birthday To Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson was done with his career as a football player, he [...] May 02 - The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson was done with his career as a football player, he [...]

Becky Lynch Dicusses John Cena And The Rock Giving Her Advice On Acting Career

Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting. "Yeah, he's actually been ve[...] May 02 - Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting. "Yeah, he's actually been ve[...]