David Schultz On Hulk Hogan And Jerry Lawler

“I got in his face at the Cauliflower Alley Club and I told him if you ever, as long as you live speak bad about me again or lie like that. He told me, Hey David ……Steve Austin…Hey, don’t blame Steve Austin .”

“Hogan lies all the time, he said I slapped Mr. T, he’s a lying piece of shit. And me and Terry was close. Vince [McMahon] told him to get rid of Shultz, it’s him or me. He wouldn’t even speak to me again. This guy stayed in my house because he didn’t have a place to live when he started in this business.”

“David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World,” discussed the cautionary tale of how Schultz was set to become a superstar until his run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel.

“Dr. D” David Schultz was a guest on Talk’n Shop hosted by Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for his first interview since appearing on VICE TV’s hit show Dark Side Of The Ring.

