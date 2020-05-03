WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Marty Scurll On Having ROH’s Best Interests At Heart
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 03, 2020
Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll was the guest on the ROHStrong podcast recently. He discussed about having ROH's best interests at heart among other things.
On having best interests at heart for ROH
"I have Ring of Honor’s best interest at heart, I want everyone to succeed. And I have to now because my name is on the line. I don’t have any ulterior motives. I was taken aback, at first, with how much work there is to do. It’s 24 hours, but that’s my choice. It doesn’t feel like work because I love doing it. It’s really a dream job."
Achievements done in ROH
"What I’ve achieved in ROH speaks for itself. I was booked as a top guy beforehand; there’s no reason for that to stop. It’s not like I was an undercard guy, then I became booker, and now I’m World Champion. I’m always going to make the best decisions, not for myself, but for the company. If me being World Champion is best for the company, then we’ll do that, despite my other roles. At the end of the day, the fans are going to tell you if they believe in something or not. If I’m booked on top, right now, I don’t think any of the fans are going to say, ‘Why he’s on top?’ I understand there’s somewhat of a conflict of interest. At the same time, where do you get these bookers from? It’s not like there’s a University to train to be a booker. The only way to prepare for this job is to have years of experience in the business, that’s something I have. I’ve been studying this business my whole life."