Stephanie Bellars Claims That Randy Savage Told Her What Happened With Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages from the 2000s during the final years of WCW.

The clip of her revelation got uploaded this week on The Hannibal TV’s YouTube channel, and it’s from a longer interview that is also on the channel.

Devon Nicholson says he was told off the record by Lanny on the true story between Randy and Stephanie McMahon. These rumors have persisted for MANY years within the pro wrestling world, and others claim that Savage and Stephanie McMahon got together when she was 17 years old. Vince did not find out until several years later, and that is why he was so mad at Randy Savage, and never had inducted him into WWE's Hall of Fame until after he passed.

Below is what Stephanie Bellars said on the matter:

“Oh he told me. He told me one day when we were on Ecstacy on the beach. I think he didn’t mean to tell me that and then the next morning he goes, ‘did I tell you anything last night on the beach?’ I’m like, ‘you sure did.’ He knew exactly what he said and he was like ‘sh*t’ because it was kind of like the truth drug. Once he got on that he just started telling me everything. She knows [and] he knows what it all was.”

The rumors have never been confirmed publicly by Stephanie McMahon, and until she's wanting to talk we may never know the truth