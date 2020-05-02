Arn Anderson On Dolph Ziggler Butting Heads With WWE Management

On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV.

Anderson mentioned how highly he thinks of Dolph Ziggler. Arn noted that Ziggler's mindset always clashes with Vince McMahon's, and it prevents him from taking that next step as a superstar.

"Dolph's got a set. He doesn't mind saying what he thinks. Even though he's right most of the time, that's the wrong thing to do when you walk up into gorilla. The reality is the company wants blind devotion and Dolph had an opinion. For the longest time, 10 years ago, it was the fact that Dolph who throws one hell of a superkick, but the office did not want him using the superkick because that was Shawn's finish but Shawn was retired. Shawn was gone. You can't retire moves, how many superkicks do you see today for God sakes? Probably one in every single match in every company. That was a heated issue years ago. Dolph had an opinion and he would voice it. The guy worked his ass off and once we got to gorilla, no matter if he agreed to what was going on or what, he would go out and give you 100%. I'm a big fan of Dolph Ziggler's. I think he's one of those guys, you may b---h about him when he's on the card and I'm sure a lot of guys, the higher ups and certainly the boss got tired of dealing with him but the fact of the matter is he's right a lot of the time. He's been one of those performers over years that made everybody better than what they were. The question as to why he wasn't one of the top top guys, I don't have the answer. It certainly wouldn't have bothered me at all."

Arn also talked about how Ziggler would likely be tired of WWE and Vince McMahon and would possibly just walk out