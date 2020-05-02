WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Is The Reason Why WWE Stopped Airing Old Archives On TV
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 02, 2020
Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and FOX.
The report says that re-airing old archives will eventually run its course with the WWE fan base.
https://wrestlr.me/63034/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 02
May 02 - Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages fr[...]
May 02
May 02 - Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. Acc[...]
May 02
May 02 - On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV.[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” w[...]
May 02
May 02 - Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and F[...]
May 02
May 02 - Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He h[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal[...]
May 02
May 02 - The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson [...]
May 02
May 02 - Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wr[...]
May 02
May 02 - SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.941 million viewer[...]
May 02
May 02 - Post Wrestling is reporting that AJ Styles is set to make a return to RAW this coming Monday. As of now, there's no word on what if he will be doing a[...]
May 01
May 01 - The following are the results of the May 1st, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Daniel Bryan defeated King Baron Corbin by disqua[...]
May 01
May 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph [...]
May 01
May 01 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Ba[...]
May 01
May 01 - It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match w[...]
May 01
May 01 - As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladde[...]
May 01
May 01 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's [...]
May 01
May 01 - It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been [...]
May 01
May 01 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting anno[...]
May 01
May 01 - As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever wi[...]
May 01
May 01 - WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall O[...]
May 01
May 01 - Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. [...]
May 01
May 01 - Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to[...]
May 01
May 01 - Ring of Honor announced that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World [...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π