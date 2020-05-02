Vince McMahon Reportedly Is The Reason Why WWE Stopped Airing Old Archives On TV

Vince decided against it and honestly it would run its course and maybe already had. https://t.co/HtUsuJo3ng

The report says that re-airing old archives will eventually run its course with the WWE fan base.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and FOX.

» More News From This Feed

Stephanie Bellars Claims That Randy Savage Told Her What Happened With Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages fr[...] May 02 - Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages fr[...]

RUMOR: Becky Lynch To Be In An Upcoming Marvel Movie?

Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. Acc[...] May 02 - Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. Acc[...]

Arn Anderson On Dolph Ziggler Butting Heads With WWE Management

On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV.[...] May 02 - On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV.[...]

The Undertaker's "Last Ride" Documentary Episodic Series Airing Next Sunday

WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” w[...] May 02 - WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” w[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Is The Reason Why WWE Stopped Airing Old Archives On TV

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and F[...] May 02 - Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Vince McMahon is the reason why old archived content isn't airing on USA Network and F[...]

Jeff Hardy Wants His Retirement Match To Be With Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He h[...] May 02 - Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He h[...]

Lance Archer Is AEW’s Wrestler Of The Week

AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning[...] May 02 - AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning[...]

SmackDown Tag Title Match Announced For Money In The Bank

WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal[...] May 02 - WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal[...]

Happy 48th Birthday To Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson [...] May 02 - The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson [...]

Becky Lynch Dicusses John Cena And The Rock Giving Her Advice On Acting Career

Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wr[...] May 02 - Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wr[...]

WWE SmackDown Falls Down In Overnight Ratings

SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.941 million viewer[...] May 02 - SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.941 million viewer[...]

SPOILER: WWE Superstar To Appear On Monday's RAW?

Post Wrestling is reporting that AJ Styles is set to make a return to RAW this coming Monday. As of now, there's no word on what if he will be doing a[...] May 02 - Post Wrestling is reporting that AJ Styles is set to make a return to RAW this coming Monday. As of now, there's no word on what if he will be doing a[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (05/01/2020)

The following are the results of the May 1st, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Daniel Bryan defeated King Baron Corbin by disqua[...] May 01 - The following are the results of the May 1st, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Daniel Bryan defeated King Baron Corbin by disqua[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Otis Dozovic vs. Dolph Ziggler: Men's MITB Qualifying Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph [...] May 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph [...]

Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Ba[...] May 01 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Ba[...]

Men's MITB & Women's MITB Ladder Matches to Take Place Simultaneously

It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match w[...] May 01 - It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match w[...]

Who Are the Six Official Participants in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladde[...] May 01 - As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladde[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Mandy Rose vs. Carmella: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's [...] May 01 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's [...]

Jeff Hardy Returning to SmackDown Next Week

It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been [...] May 01 - It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been [...]

Lilian Garcia Is Set To Make An Announcement In 4 Days

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting anno[...] May 01 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting anno[...]

The Rock's Titan Games To Go Head-To-Head With WWE Raw

As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever wi[...] May 01 - As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever wi[...]

Mick Foley Says Nancy Benoit Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall O[...] May 01 - WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall O[...]

Update On Roman Reigns Not Being Mentioned On WWE TV

Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. [...] May 01 - Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. [...]

WWE & AEW Events To Return With A Live Audience Very Soon

Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to[...] May 01 - Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to[...]