Becky Lynch Dicusses John Cena And The Rock Giving Her Advice On Acting Career

"It's all of it. Look, I just love performing, I love being able to get that out there. But I also love a crowd, so as long as I can wrestle then I'm going to be doing that. There's some stuff coming out in the next year, which is pretty big and I'm very excited about, but I can't talk about it. So, stay tuned."

She had then been asked if there was a certain genre of film she'd love to do.

They don't have to do that, they are busy, busy men, and they are so generous with their time and advice. I think it's just a testament to one: who they are, but just also the family environment that wrestling creates."

"Yeah, he's actually been very helpful and put me in contact with who my agent is right now. He's been very giving, and I think they all are because they've all been there. They're all read to look after the next generation. [John] Cena has been so great to me and so generous with his time and advice. [He] checks up on me and what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been.

Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting.

