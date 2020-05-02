WWE SmackDown Falls Down In Overnight Ratings

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 02 - Stephanie Bellars also known as Gorgeous George in WCW, says Randy Savage talked to her about Stephanie McMahon. She is an ex girlfriend of Savages from the 2000s during the final years of WCW. The c[...]
May 02 - Becky Lynch had been announced to premiere in the first episode of Billions season 5, but now she may reportedly be in for something much bigger. According to Kris Tapley, Lynch is involved in an upc[...]
May 02 - On a new episode of The Arn Show Podcast, Anderson mentioned under utilized talents such as Rusev and Dolph Ziggler during the 2015 Extreme Rules PPV. Anderson mentioned how highly he thinks of[...]
May 02 - WWE Network News sent the following press release announcing that the new WWE Network documentary on The Undertaker entitled “Last Ride” will be airing next Sunday after the Money In The B[...]
May 02 - Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on Corey Graves After The Bell podcast and discussed who he would want his retirement match to be against. He had stated he wanted it to be Brock Lesnar. Jeff sa[...]
May 02
Lance Archer Is AEW’s Wrestler Of The Week AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning that match, he now will face Cody in the tourname[...]
May 02 - AEW's own Lance Archer has topped the list and is the Wrestler of the Week after his victory over Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday's Dynamite. With winning that match, he now will face Cody in the tourname[...]
May 02 - WWE announced The New Day will defend their tag titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Money in the Bank on May[...]
May 02
Happy 48th Birthday To Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson was done with his career as a football player, he [...]
May 02 - The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor. After Johnson was done with his career as a football player, he [...]
May 02 - Becky Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about some guidance from The Rock and John Cena. The two have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting. "Yeah, he's actually been ve[...]
May 02
WWE SmackDown Falls Down In Overnight Ratings SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.941 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 1.896 million viewers.[...]
May 02 - SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 1.941 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 1.896 million viewers.[...]
May 02
SPOILER: WWE Superstar To Appear On Monday's RAW? Post Wrestling is reporting that AJ Styles is set to make a return to RAW this coming Monday. As of now, there's no word on what if he will be doing a segment or something else on the show. He is als[...]
May 02 - Post Wrestling is reporting that AJ Styles is set to make a return to RAW this coming Monday. As of now, there's no word on what if he will be doing a segment or something else on the show. He is als[...]
May 01
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (05/01/2020) The following are the results of the May 1st, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Daniel Bryan defeated King Baron Corbin by disqualification 2. Sheamus defeated Leon Ruff 3. Carm[...]
May 01 - The following are the results of the May 1st, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 1. Daniel Bryan defeated King Baron Corbin by disqualification 2. Sheamus defeated Leon Ruff 3. Carm[...]
May 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the B[...]
May 01 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will take on Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak a[...]
May 01 - It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match will both take place at the same time during the&nb[...]
May 01 - As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Carmella, a former SmackDown Women's Cham[...]
May 01 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At this time la[...]
May 01
Jeff Hardy Returning to SmackDown Next Week It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been hyping up Hardy's return for weeks now with some i[...]
May 01 - It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been hyping up Hardy's return for weeks now with some i[...]
May 01 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting announcement" was coming in four days. The teaser invi[...]
May 01 - As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever with no sign of picking up until normality resumes.
[...]
May 01 - WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame and also discussed Vice’s "Dark Side [...]
May 01 - Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. More recently it was reported that WWE employee[...]
May 01 - Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to do more. This is especially good news for WWE an[...]
May 01
ROH Cancels June Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Ring of Honor announced that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World PPV which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, [...]
May 01 - Ring of Honor announced that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World PPV which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, [...]