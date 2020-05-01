Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 01, 2020
It's been announced that next week's episode of
Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will take on Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner of their choosing. Also, Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans will take on Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and Universal Champion Braun Strowman will come face-to-face against the Number One Contender, Bray Wyatt:
