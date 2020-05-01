Lilian Garcia Is Set To Make An Announcement In 4 Days

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime.

She took to social media and teased an "exciting announcement" was coming in four days. The teaser invites fans to become "part of the culture" next week.

"EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT!! ...4 DAYS until you can become... 'PART OF THE CULTURE' [crossed swords emoji] Follow @chasingglory on INSTAGRAM to know more! [black heart emoji]"

She left WWE in 2016, but has made the occasional appearance since then on WWE TV. She has been doing her own podcast since 2017 in which she interviews WWE Superstars and other people.

