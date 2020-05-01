Update On Roman Reigns Not Being Mentioned On WWE TV

Reigns' status with the company remains largely unknown, some say he is just riding things out until the pandemic eases whilst others say there is some heat on The Big Dog thus why he is not being mentioned.

"One thing really notable in the recent Make-a-wish video showing all the top talent doing wishes was no Reigns. One month ago, he’d have had as many if not more scenes than anyone else in such a video."

More recently it was reported that WWE employees were told not to mention his name and in an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted the following:

Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus.

WWE SmackDown Results: Otis Dozovic vs. Dolph Ziggler: Men's MITB Qualifying Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the B[...] May 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Otis Dozovic defeated former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the B[...]

Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will take on Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak a[...] May 01 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match, as Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will take on Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak a[...]

Men's MITB & Women's MITB Ladder Matches to Take Place Simultaneously

It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match will both take place at the same time during the&nb[...] May 01 - It was confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the Men's MITB Ladder Match and the Women's MITB Ladder Match will both take place at the same time during the&nb[...]

Who Are the Six Official Participants in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Carmella, a former SmackDown Women's Cham[...] May 01 - As was previously reported, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Carmella, a former SmackDown Women's Cham[...]

WWE SmackDown Results: Mandy Rose vs. Carmella: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At this time la[...] May 01 - On tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At this time la[...]

Jeff Hardy Returning to SmackDown Next Week

It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been hyping up Hardy's return for weeks now with some i[...] May 01 - It's been announced that former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to SmackDown next week. As fans are aware, WWE has been hyping up Hardy's return for weeks now with some i[...]

Lilian Garcia Is Set To Make An Announcement In 4 Days

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting announcement" was coming in four days. The teaser invi[...] May 01 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement next week sometime. She took to social media and teased an "exciting announcement" was coming in four days. The teaser invi[...]

The Rock's Titan Games To Go Head-To-Head With WWE Raw

As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever with no sign of picking up until normality resumes. [...] May 01 - As previously reported, WWE ratings are really struggling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and this Monday's Raw recorded it's lowest ever with no sign of picking up until normality resumes. [...]

Mick Foley Says Nancy Benoit Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame and also discussed Vice’s "Dark Side [...] May 01 - WWE legend Mick Foley took to Facebook to remember Nancy Benoit. In his post he expressed his wish of wanting Nancy to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame and also discussed Vice’s "Dark Side [...]

Update On Roman Reigns Not Being Mentioned On WWE TV

Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. More recently it was reported that WWE employee[...] May 01 - Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE television since he decided that he would not compete at the WrestleMania 36 event due to coronavirus. More recently it was reported that WWE employee[...]

WWE & AEW Events To Return With A Live Audience Very Soon

Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to do more. This is especially good news for WWE an[...] May 01 - Tom Colohue is reporting on Twitter that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is lifting lockdown restrictions which will allow businesses in the state to do more. This is especially good news for WWE an[...]

ROH Cancels June Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Ring of Honor announced that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World PPV which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, [...] May 01 - Ring of Honor announced that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World PPV which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, [...]

Kalisto Confirms He's Injured

Kalisto has been off of WWE TV for many months now, and speculation has been running wild on his health. He took to his personal "Lucha Family" YouTube channel today to share an update with fan[...] May 01 - Kalisto has been off of WWE TV for many months now, and speculation has been running wild on his health. He took to his personal "Lucha Family" YouTube channel today to share an update with fan[...]

John Cena Joins In "Oh, The Places You'll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration" For Class Of 2020

WWE Superstar John Cena has joined the the new "Oh, the Places You'll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration" from Dr. Seuss Enterprises. This campaign was launched to honor all the students who are grad[...] May 01 - WWE Superstar John Cena has joined the the new "Oh, the Places You'll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration" from Dr. Seuss Enterprises. This campaign was launched to honor all the students who are grad[...]

Heath Slater Says The Nexus Should Have Taken Over At SummerSlam

Slater recently joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio where he discussed the subject. He shared the moment he felt was the “beginning of the end” for Nexus. Slater added how he be[...] May 01 - Slater recently joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio where he discussed the subject. He shared the moment he felt was the “beginning of the end” for Nexus. Slater added how he be[...]

WWE Announces Matt Riddle, Kacy Catanzaro And Damian Priest Suffered Minor "Injuries"

WWE posted an injury report video down below with Matt Camp which featured updates on this weeks episode of NXT. Below is what WWE posted * NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle suff[...] May 01 - WWE posted an injury report video down below with Matt Camp which featured updates on this weeks episode of NXT. Below is what WWE posted * NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle suff[...]

Why Sami Zayn Hasn't Been On WWE Programming

Sami Zayn has reportedly been away from WWE programming due to his own concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. He didn't appear during last week's SmackDown due to the fact he made the choice not to [...] May 01 - Sami Zayn has reportedly been away from WWE programming due to his own concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. He didn't appear during last week's SmackDown due to the fact he made the choice not to [...]

Preview For Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX will be airing on a tape delay from WWE's Performance Center from Orlando, Florida. We will see the final two MITB qualifying matches tonight which will be Ziggler vs[...] May 01 - Tonight's SmackDown on FOX will be airing on a tape delay from WWE's Performance Center from Orlando, Florida. We will see the final two MITB qualifying matches tonight which will be Ziggler vs[...]

Kevin Dunn Sells Approximately $1,500,000 Of WWE Stock

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 WWE shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180, according to the SEC[...] Apr 30 - WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 WWE shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180, according to the SEC[...]

Reason Why Brandi Rhodes Didn't Sell Injury On AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes of the show. AEW ended up putting both matches on[...] Apr 30 - On the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes of the show. AEW ended up putting both matches on[...]

AEW Dynamite Scores Viewership Victory Over WWE NXT But Numbers Struggle

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in. AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,00[...] Apr 30 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in. AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,00[...]

Jeff Hardy Says His First Injury Wrestling Was In 2017 With A Torn Rotator Cuff

In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic. "I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was e[...] Apr 30 - In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic. "I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was e[...]

Braun Strowman Donates 1,000 Meals That Were Delivered To Hospital Workers In Orlando

Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...] Apr 30 - Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...]