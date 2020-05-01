Heath Slater Says The Nexus Should Have Taken Over At SummerSlam

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Ever wonder what happened with The Nexus? @HeathSlaterOMRB discusses "the beginning of the end" with @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 🔊 pic.twitter.com/bNRGpwzH6F

“From fourth to second gear. We couldn’t wait a few more months to Mania so we could have a mega-group? Sure, destroy us then or whatever, but it shouldn’t have ended at SummerSlam, man.”

Cena taking out the group that night is what had caused the group members to shift.

“My goodness, I wish we could have had our hands, our grip on it a little more. It died way too soon, and we all know this. SummerSlam, we should have took over, we should have won. Period.”

Slater recently joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio where he discussed the subject. He shared the moment he felt was the “beginning of the end” for Nexus. Slater added how he believes they should have “taken over” at SummerSlam.

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 01, 2020

