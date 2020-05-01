WWE Announces Matt Riddle, Kacy Catanzaro And Damian Priest Suffered Minor "Injuries"

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 01, 2020

WWE posted an injury report video down below with Matt Camp which featured updates on this weeks episode of NXT.

Below is what WWE posted

* NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle suffered a bruised sternum during the attack from Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Riddle's symptoms will continue to be monitored, according to Camp. There was no mention of an injury to Timothy Thatcher

* Kacy Catanzaro suffered a strained neck from the post-match attack by Candice LeRae, which came after LeRae defeated Catanzaro in singles action. Camp said Catanzaro is listed as "day to day" right now

* Damian Priest suffered a bruised rib in the main event, which saw NXT North American Champion Keith Lee retain his title over Priest. Priest's status is listed as "day to day"