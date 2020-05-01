Why Sami Zayn Hasn't Been On WWE Programming

Sami Zayn has reportedly been away from WWE programming due to his own concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

He didn't appear during last week's SmackDown due to the fact he made the choice not to travel to the closed set performance center according to Wrestling Observer.

There's no word what WWE had planned for Sami Zayn if he had attended at this time, but he had been scripted in the show until he decided not to come.

WWE informed employees and talent they're not forcing them to attend events/tapings or work during the pandemic. WWE stated if they so chose, it'd not be held against them.

Sami hasn't appeared on WWE programming since Night One of WrestleMania 36.