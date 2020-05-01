Preview For Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 01, 2020

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX will be airing on a tape delay from WWE's Performance Center from Orlando, Florida.

We will see the final two MITB qualifying matches tonight which will be Ziggler vs vs Otis, and then Mandy Rose vs Carmella. WWE has also announced Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin and The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Otis and Dolph Ziggler to battle in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Mandy Rose to meet Carmella in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Daniel Bryan looks to get payback for Drew Gulak’s loss to King Corbin

* The New Day welcome The Forgotten Sons to the ring for non-title clash