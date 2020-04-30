AEW Dynamite Scores Viewership Victory Over WWE NXT But Numbers Struggle

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 30 - WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 WWE shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180, according to the SEC[...]
Apr 30 - On the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes of the show. AEW ended up putting both matches on[...]
Apr 30 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in. AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,00[...]
Apr 30 - Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...]
Apr 30 - WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the releas[...]
Apr 30
Dustin Rhodes On Losing Passion In WWE On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...]
Apr 30 - On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...]
Apr 30 - “Superstar” Billy Graham gave fans an update on his daughter Capella, who Graham revealed to have contracted the coronavirus. Graham went on Facebook to share that his daughter is indeed [...]
Apr 30
Reported Plans For Matt Hardy In AEW Revealed AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...]
Apr 30 - AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...]
Apr 30 - Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider. He realized that he had a small crew due to the c[...]
Apr 30 - After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will[...]
Apr 30 - Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below. The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" story[...]
Apr 29
AEW Dynamite Results (04/29/2020) The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...]
Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...]
Apr 29
Three Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...]
Apr 29 - The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...]
Apr 29
WWE NXT Results (04/29/2020) The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...]
Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...]
Apr 29 - Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...]
Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...]
Apr 29 - Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...]
Apr 29 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...]
Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...]
Apr 29 - We are happy to announce that we are now officially on Discord! Communication with our fans has always been important to us and our Discord allows us to directly engage with our readers. Join u[...]
Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...]
Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...]