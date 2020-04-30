AEW Dynamite Scores Viewership Victory Over WWE NXT But Numbers Struggle

In other viewership news, AEW topped the 18-49 demographic and NXT didn't make the top 50 shows on cable.

Both AEW and NXT are struggling with viewership due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,000 and NXT drew 665,000 viewers.

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in.

Kevin Dunn Sells Approximately $1,500,000 Of WWE Stock

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 WWE shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180, according to the SEC[...] Apr 30 - WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 WWE shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180, according to the SEC[...]

Reason Why Brandi Rhodes Didn't Sell Injury On AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes of the show. AEW ended up putting both matches on[...] Apr 30 - On the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes of the show. AEW ended up putting both matches on[...]

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in. AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,00[...] Apr 30 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in. AEW Dynamite drew 693,000 viewers on TNT against the 637,000 viewers who tuned into NXT on USA Network. Last week, AEW drew 731,00[...]

Jeff Hardy Says His First Injury Wrestling Was In 2017 With A Torn Rotator Cuff

In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic. "I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was e[...] Apr 30 - In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic. "I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was e[...]

Braun Strowman Donates 1,000 Meals That Were Delivered To Hospital Workers In Orlando

Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...] Apr 30 - Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...]

WWE Releases Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel

WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the releas[...] Apr 30 - WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the releas[...]

Dustin Rhodes On Losing Passion In WWE

On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...] Apr 30 - On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...]

Billy Graham Provides Update On Daughter With COVID-19

“Superstar” Billy Graham gave fans an update on his daughter Capella, who Graham revealed to have contracted the coronavirus. Graham went on Facebook to share that his daughter is indeed [...] Apr 30 - “Superstar” Billy Graham gave fans an update on his daughter Capella, who Graham revealed to have contracted the coronavirus. Graham went on Facebook to share that his daughter is indeed [...]

Reported Plans For Matt Hardy In AEW Revealed

AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...] Apr 30 - AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...]

Tony Khan Reportedly Wrote The Last Four Weeks Of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider. He realized that he had a small crew due to the c[...] Apr 30 - Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider. He realized that he had a small crew due to the c[...]

AEW To Have On Site Medical Testing When They Return To Live TV

Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz shared the news during last night's AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, which you can see down below. They said that every person who enters the building[...] Apr 30 - Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz shared the news during last night's AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, which you can see down below. They said that every person who enters the building[...]

Wrestling Crowds Could Return In June As Florida Looks At Easing Lockdown Measures

After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will[...] Apr 30 - After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will[...]

Brian Gewirtz Posts Old Script With Vince McMahon Killing Hornswoggle During "Illegitimate Son" Storyline

Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below. The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" story[...] Apr 30 - Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below. The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" story[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...]

Three Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...] Apr 29 - The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...]

WWE NXT Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...]

Matches & Segments Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 29 - Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...]

WWE NXT Results: Maverick vs. Nese: Interim CW Title Tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...]

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Wrestling Knockout Rebel Appears on AEW Dynamite

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...] Apr 29 - Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...]

AEW Dynamite Results: Rhodes vs. Allin: TNT Title Tournament Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...] Apr 29 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...]

WWE NXT Results: Interim CW Title Tournament: Scott vs. Fantasma

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...]

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...]