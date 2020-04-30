WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jeff Hardy Says His First Injury Wrestling Was In 2017 With A Torn Rotator Cuff
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 30, 2020
In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic.
"I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was excited about that, but it was like a weird dream like, 'I had the strangest dream last night. I returned to Friday night Smackdown on FOX and it was in front of nobody.' It was very dreamlike.
I envisioned in my mind what it was going to be like because this is my last chance to get it right. This was gonna be my last big comeback of my career. Being there in front of nobody, it was very dreamlike. So I hope to work with Corbin again with more time and a crowd."
In 2017 his first injury was his torn rotator cuff. In his 20's and 30's he has nevr had any surgeries whatsoever or serious anyway.
"It's crazy man. I've been very lucky throughout my career. In my 20's and 30's, I've never had any surgeries, no serious injuries. In [2017], I had rotator cuff surgery, my first injury from pro wrestling. Evidently it was something with me not working on a daily basis [and] worrying about if I'm going to heal?
After that first DUI I got, I was doing Lillian Garcia's podcast, and I said, 'I got my first and last DUI.' I was so sure of that at that moment, and I think I went on to say I'll never get arrested again. I remember when I said that, I said, 'I probably shouldn't have said that.' Now that I've been in in-patient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction because I went to the drugs back when I got arrested. Even on Smackdown last week, when they aired the mug shots, that's some heavy stuff. It's gonna be good s--t because this is my last chance to get it right, and I just want to get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can."