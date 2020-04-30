Jeff Hardy Says His First Injury Wrestling Was In 2017 With A Torn Rotator Cuff

In an interview on After The Bell, Hardy talked about what it was like to come back to SmackDown during a pandemic.

"I never worked with Baron Corbin before. Naturally, I was excited about that, but it was like a weird dream like, 'I had the strangest dream last night. I returned to Friday night Smackdown on FOX and it was in front of nobody.' It was very dreamlike. I envisioned in my mind what it was going to be like because this is my last chance to get it right. This was gonna be my last big comeback of my career. Being there in front of nobody, it was very dreamlike. So I hope to work with Corbin again with more time and a crowd."

In 2017 his first injury was his torn rotator cuff. In his 20's and 30's he has nevr had any surgeries whatsoever or serious anyway.