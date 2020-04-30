WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Releases Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 30, 2020
WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract.
The following
comes from WWE.com:
WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
