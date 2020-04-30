Tony Khan Reportedly Wrote The Last Four Weeks Of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider.

He realized that he had a small crew due to the coronavirus restrictions put in place, and so he sat down and wrote the past four weeks of AEW Dynamite "on the fly".

Cody was also there to reportedly help Tony and put things together as the right hand man. Cody has been very hands on with his own programs and helping other AEW talent.

Recent tapings in Georgia were based on the idea of presenting these shows as being similar in nature to old school territorial TV, but with an AEW spin on it.