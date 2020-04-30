WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Wrestling Crowds Could Return In June As Florida Looks At Easing Lockdown Measures

Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Apr 30, 2020

After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will be easing some of its lockdown measures, starting with the re-opening of shops and restaurants.

In a press conference, DeSantis said that socially distanced fans would be able to attend sports events, but only if the number of cases trend downward, saying:

"You're not gonna have everyone packed in but man, in 90-degree weather in the state of Florida if you're out there and someone is 10 feet away from you and you want to watch a ball game or something, you may be able to do that.

Speaking specifically about WWE, DeSantis commented on how not hosting WrestleMania 36 in Tampa cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars, and added:

"I want to keep that good relationship, I want them to invest in Florida…There's going to be a lot of good stuff going on but I don't think we're probably ready to have fans, but I do think if the trends are good, I think as you get into June/July I think there is a window to have some fans.

DeSantis closed his comments by saying “this is something that we’re going to have to do and we’re going to be driven by the facts, driven by the data.”

Of course, this is an unprecedented time, and plans could easily change, especially as just because events may be open, that doesn’t necessarily mean fans will be wanting to go them in these unprecedented times.

Source: The Sun

